Burgum petitions to reconsider ruling on trucker hours extensions

Semi Truck
Semi Truck(Pexels via MGN)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum is petitioning the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to reconsider a rule restricting governors’ ability to waive hours of service regulations for commercial truck drivers.

The current rules limit commercial drivers to 11 hours at a time behind the wheel.

A governor may issue an executive order extending that limit by up to two hours, which Governor Burgum has done 28 times.

The challenged rule cuts down the number of possible lengths of each extension from 30 to 14 days.

The FMCSA argues that some governors have abused the process.

Burgum says these waivers can make a life-and-death difference during state emergencies.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique
Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership
Turtle Lake-Mercer FFA Meats Judging team placed third at nationals
Community welcomes FFA students home from nationals
No one hurt in Bismarck Fire
No one hurt in Bismarck Fire
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/09/2023