Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership

Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique
Kari Pollert, new owner of Apricot Lane Boutique(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Apricot Lane is switching roads and owners.

Kari Pollert will be taking over the business, formerly owned by Loni Bienek, and moving it north.

Pollert says she was scrolling online when she saw the ad for a new franchise owner.

With support from her family and a background in retail and marketing, coupled with her passion for fashion, she says her “what if?” turned into a “heck yes!” when it came to purchasing the business.

Pollert has teamed up with her mom, Lisa Blaskowski, to bring in clothes that fit all women at any age.

“I’m really big on community. I’ve lived in Bismarck for 10 years. Everybody’s just so nice. I just can’t wait to know everybody and shop together and make people feel beautiful too,” said Pollert.

So far, Pollert says she’s got the concrete floors down and plumbing installed.

She says she hopes to open the shop at 4228 Boulder Ridge Rd Suite 4 in Bismarck by March of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant | Project rendering 1
Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant
Plaintiffs when lawsuit was filed in September
Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

Latest News

Turtle Lake-Mercer FFA Meats Judging team placed third at nationals
Community welcomes FFA students home from nationals
No one hurt in Bismarck Fire
No one hurt in Bismarck Fire
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/09/2023
First News at Ten
2023-24 ND winter outlook: El Niño likely means above normal temps as a whole