Apricot Lane Boutique switching locations and ownership

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Apricot Lane is switching roads and owners.

Kari Pollert will be taking over the business, formerly owned by Loni Bienek, and moving it north.

Pollert says she was scrolling online when she saw the ad for a new franchise owner.

With support from her family and a background in retail and marketing, coupled with her passion for fashion, she says her “what if?” turned into a “heck yes!” when it came to purchasing the business.

Pollert has teamed up with her mom, Lisa Blaskowski, to bring in clothes that fit all women at any age.

“I’m really big on community. I’ve lived in Bismarck for 10 years. Everybody’s just so nice. I just can’t wait to know everybody and shop together and make people feel beautiful too,” said Pollert.

So far, Pollert says she’s got the concrete floors down and plumbing installed.

She says she hopes to open the shop at 4228 Boulder Ridge Rd Suite 4 in Bismarck by March of 2024.

