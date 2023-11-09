American Cancer Society updates its lung cancer screening guidelines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The American Cancer Society has updated its lung cancer screening guidelines.

Previously, it said people who are smoking or who have stopped smoking within the past 15 years should be regularly screened for lung cancer. Now, that 15-year recommendation has been lifted. The new guidelines say those ages 50 to 80 with a history of smoking regularly should be screened.

“If you smoke, you don’t need to know the amount of smoking, that means you need to be screened. Talk to your primary care provider. Ask them, ‘Do I need to get screened? Is it something I need to be undergoing every year or not?’” said Dr. Alfredo Iardino, a pulmonologist at CHI St. Alexius.

There are some drawbacks to widening the recommendation for lung cancer screenings, though.

“And the other thing is we might find out you didn’t have cancer, but just a benign nodule, right? But now you’ve had two procedures, let’s say there was a complication, you get a chest tube… So all these things that happened to you that wouldn’t have happened if we hadn’t screened you,” said Dr. Karol Kremens, a pulmonologist at Essentia Health.

Dr. Kremens said another thing to keep in mind is that most insurance companies decide what procedures they’ll cover based on what the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends, not necessarily organizations like the ACS. So check with your insurance company on coverage.

