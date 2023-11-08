Williston Basin School District to hold community forum on potential elementary schools Wednesday
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is preparing to bond for two new elementary schools.
Tonight, district officials want community input on what they should look like.
They will be holding a Community Forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Williston High School Auditorium.
The Williston Basin School District and their consultants say they will answer questions about the potential buildings.
If you can’t make it, a second forum will be held on December 18.
