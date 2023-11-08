Williston Basin School District to hold community forum on potential elementary schools Wednesday

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is preparing to bond for two new elementary schools.

Tonight, district officials want community input on what they should look like.

They will be holding a Community Forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Williston High School Auditorium.

The Williston Basin School District and their consultants say they will answer questions about the potential buildings.

If you can’t make it, a second forum will be held on December 18.

