Williston Basin School District to hold community forum on potential elementary schools Wednesday

The Williston Basin School District is preparing to bond for two new elementary schools.
The Williston Basin School District is preparing to bond for two new elementary schools.(KUMV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School District is preparing to bond for two new elementary schools.

Tonight, district officials want community input on what they should look like.

They will be holding a Community Forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Williston High School Auditorium.

The Williston Basin School District and their consultants say they will answer questions about the potential buildings.

If you can’t make it, a second forum will be held on December 18.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams
Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle to close within the month
Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Cup Noodles
Nissin announces new microwave-safe packaging for Cup Noodles
Inadvertent message sent to public
Inadvertent warning message sent to public
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
Williston School Forum
Start your day with the latest news and weather information.
Nissin announces new microwave-safe packaging for Cup Noodles