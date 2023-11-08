What to expect from candidates with the 2024 presidential election a year away

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today is Election Day for most states. North Dakota is not one of them. However, we are exactly one year away from the 2024 presidential election. Multiple candidates on both sides are still in the race for now, hoping to become their party’s nominee.

The frontrunners so far are familiar faces: former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, but that doesn’t mean the other declared candidates are calling it quits, including Governor Doug Burgum, at least for now.

“We are charging forward, we know that the story that we are telling about the success of North Dakota, which Kathryn and I are so honored to share with the country, is a powerful story,” said Burgum.

No matter who the candidate is, North Dakota Republican Party Chairwoman Sandi Sanford says it’s hard to see right now what the focus of the campaign will be for the GOP. However, she says Tuesday’s election in other states will help narrow it down.

“I think that their focus is really dependent on today’s election across the nation on those topics. I think today’s results are going to be huge indicators of what next year’s candidates are going to focus on,” said Sanford.

Democrats believe their candidate will be focused on freedom issues.

“Freedom is on the ballot, voting rights, abortion rights, safeguarding our democracy. We are going to see, especially Biden and Kamala Harris, talking a lot about those things,” said Laura Dronen, communications director with the ND Democratic-NPL.

Dronen says on the Democratic side, you will begin to see the race ramp up soon.

“I think this time next year, you will have gotten some phone calls, have your door knocked on by candidates, and you will see a lot of yard signs,” said Dronen.

Sanford says a lot can happen in 12 months.

“The political climate is really harsh, a lot can happen in one year, so to really be able to forecast what we are going to see next year and things of that nature is difficult,” said Sanford.

Both sides are looking ahead to the upcoming primaries to see where their candidates will fall.

The first primary race for 2024 that candidates will face off in is the Iowa Caucus in January.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.