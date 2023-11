Ward County Courthouse closing early Thursday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you have district court business to conduct this week in Ward County, be sure to get it done before midday Thursday.

The Ward County Courthouse will close around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, for building maintenance.

All courthouses statewide are closed Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

Ward County will resume normal hours Monday, Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.