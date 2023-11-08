Teacher Spotlight program highlights Career Academy educator

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Active Life Chiropractic has been partnering with Bismarck and Mandan businesses to celebrate educators with its Teacher Spotlight program.

Luke Mellmer is the first teacher from the Career Academy to be featured.

He’s been a welding instructor for 12 years in Mandan and Bismarck.

His welding students nominated him.

“You know, it’s really helped me want what’s best for the students and every single year. I just keep trying to build relationships with students because if you can’t build relationships it’s really hard to really guide them in the right way,” said Mellmer.

He says he likes to help students stay productive, and that it’s a great honor to be recognized for what he loves to do.

The teacher spotlight program has already received over 700 nominations this school year.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.