SERVPRO Athlete of the Week: South Prairie’s Brenna Eberle

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Brenna Eberle will set you up.

“We’ve had a few setters here and there but she’s the one who I think really pushed herself out of everyone,” said Isabel Hoffman, a senior from South Prairie.

She’s only done it thousands of times.

“I just love her,” said Hattie Heer, a sophomore from Max.

Brenna reached the 2,500 career assists mark during the Region 6 tournament.

“I think it takes a lot of determination and she’s improved so much from her being a little eighth grader to now being a senior, and still such a great setter,” said Hattie.

South Prairie-Max’s senior setter spearheaded the way to the Royals’ first region championship game appearance in school history, in any sport.

“She’s great at what she does. I mean, I feel like we probably wouldn’t be here without her,” said Isabel.

“I think that we’ve come a long way. Our team has definitely come together in many different aspects. We’ve all gotten so much better. And I think that we just work really well together. That’s got us to where we are,” said Brenna.

Volleyball may be her only sport, but it’s not her only hobby.

“She’s a really good dancer. A really good dancer,” said Hattie.

Her dance moves are up for debate.

“Oh, no. That’s really bad. It’s bad,” said Isabel.

But there’s no question that it helps.

“Volleyball is a sport where you need a lot of energy. And if you don’t have a lot of energy, you’re probably not going to be the team that wins,” said Brenna.

Energy has never been a problem for Brenna Eberle.

“She’ll never give up. She just keeps on pushing and pushing, pushing. And that’s why it’s good to have her as a teammate and a best friend because she always pushes me harder,” said Isabel.

Pushing and setting the Royals to victory.

Brenna says she will go to college next year and is undecided on what to study.

The Royals play the Our Redeemer’s Knights in the Region 6 championship game Thursday night at the Minot Auditorium.

