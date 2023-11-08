Riverfront development receives multi-million dollar grant

Riverfront Development receives multi-million-dollar grant
(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A proposed riverfront festival grounds was awarded a multi-million-dollar funding grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce on Monday.

The location of the project is on the Bismarck side of the Missouri River near Keelboat Park.

Project rendering 2
(KFYR-TV)

The riverfront development project was one of three projects receiving $4 million in grant money. Twenty-five million dollars was spread across 14 projects received to expand tourism in the state. 81 projects, representing 42 communities, applied for funding.

The Fort Abraham Lincoln Foundation (FALF, also known as Missouri Valley Heritage Alliance) and AGL Landscape Architects approached the city of Bismarck for permission to apply for grants which would start the city of Bismarck’s “River District.”

Project rendering 3
(KFYR-TV)

“The Missouri River has always been the Main Street of Bismarck and Mandan,” said FALF’s Executive Director Aaron Barth. “This project is a reflection of that concept. And it is a reflection of partnerships and collaboration. Heritage, history, arts and culture will be a focus of this riverfront festival grounds, elements that are intrinsic to the quality of life for all residents and visitors.”

In August, the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitors Bureau also unanimously voted to give the project $500,000.

Your News Leader reporter Bella Kraft will have more on this story next week.

Previous Coverage:

