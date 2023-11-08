Nissin announces new microwave-safe packaging for Cup Noodles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nissin product Cup Noodles is getting new packaging.

The company said it will start using paper containers instead of foam in early 2024. The new design will help eliminate unnecessary plastic waste and be safer for customers who want to microwave their noodles.

For some, college and instant noodles are synonymous.

The cheap snack can provide a quick, tasty meal for students on a budget and with little time to spare.

I went to BSC to ask students if they knew you weren’t supposed to microwave the current foam cups since microwaving foam can potentially leach harmful chemicals into your food.

“It just kind of makes me feel kind of weird, and the stuff that I’ve been putting in my body isn’t that healthy,” Sydney Fisher said.

Other students already knew you aren’t supposed to microwave Cup Noodle containers and had thoughts about the new paper packaging that’s supposed to help cut down on landfill waste.

“I think it’s better, I guess. As long as it’s safe to eat,” Marcus Oquias said.

“I do like that because I just think about all the plastic water bottles and stuff that have been in there. But it’s paper, it dissolves, it decomposes, so just especially all the environment stuff— anyway, they can make it better, I like that,” Jenna Wojahn said.

In addition to cutting down on waste, the new paper container will be microwave-safe.

Erin Berentson, NDSU family and community wellness extension agent, said if you’ve occasionally microwaved your cup noodles in the past, you probably don’t need to worry too much.

“Usually, it’s not going to be a danger on occasional use, but rather how it builds up over time,” Berentson said.

Berentson said it’s good to get into the habit of checking a product’s packaging to learn the best way to prepare it. She said you should check other containers for a “microwave safe” label as well before using them to reheat food.

