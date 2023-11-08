New state lab location and design revealed

ND State Laboratory rendering(ND Gov)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, Governor Doug Burgum and Lt. Governor Tammy Miller announced the location and exterior design of the new state laboratory. It will be built in the northeast section of the Capitol grounds.

The new lab will be shared with the laboratory services divisions of the Departments of Health and Human Services and Environmental Quality.

Dr. Christie Massen, Laboratory Services Section Division Director with the DHHS, says they are thrilled with the project, adding that the current location is old and has structural issues. She says both departments are in need of additional space for the equipment they already have, and to meet future goals that will help them increase their efficiency.

“It is coming from ARCA funding, it was approved by the Legislature for the building and it is $70 million for our budget,” said Massen.

Massen isn’t sure what will happen to the old lab building. They’ll make that decision after the new lab is up and running.

