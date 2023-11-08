Minto ND native becomes first female Infantry Officer in MN National Guard

Morgan Hovde
Morgan Hovde(Valley News Live)
By Sophia Richards
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
MINTO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 22-year-old Morgan Hovde is Minto, ND is making history in the Minnesota National Guard, as the first female Infantry Officer.

Five years with the MN National Guard, Hovde has been making her way to her greatest accomplishment yet. “I just graduated from IBOLC which is Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course” Hovde said. “I am the first qualified female officer in the state of Minnesota.” Hovde adds.

Hovde says she was one of just seven women in a class of 138 officers.

“It was super rewarding. During the training, though, I never thought of myself as different from anybody, or that I was at less of an advantage because I’m a woman. I just kept training with all of the other soldiers, going through the same training they did.” Hovde says.

Hovde joined the National Guard when she was just 17-years-old, adding that she has known her path from a young age. “It was a big decision that I made really young. I went to NDSU, I received my BS in Political Science and Journalism, and then I went through the ROTC program, which I did for three years and then commissioned as an officer at the end, once I graduated college.” Hovde explains.

Hovde says this is a role she doesn’t take lightly, adding that it takes a lot of confidence, aggression, skill and competency. “I just want to do my best to show other women that they can also fill this role.” Hovde says.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

