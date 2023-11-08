Minotauros alum Ondrej Pavel makes NHL debut Tuesday

DENVER (KMOT) – Former Minot Minotauros forward Ondrej Pavel became the third Tauro to play in an NHL game Tuesday night.

Pavel, born in Prague, Czech Republic, skated for the Colorado Avalanche Tuesday night after spending the first ten games of the season with Avalanche AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Pavel played for the Minot Minotauros during the 2017-2018 season.

He is best known for scoring an overtime game-winner to send the Tauros to the 2018 Robertson Cup Final.

The 23-year-old played collegiate hockey for the Minnesota State Mavericks.

Pavel joins Blake Lizotte and Jon Lizotte as the three former Tauros to play in an NHL game.

Related coverage: Minotauros alum Ondrej Pavel signs deal with NHL’s Avalanche

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.