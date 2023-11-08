Mandan Kroll’s Diner is re-opening nights with the help of new staff

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - For people who enjoy breakfast for dinner, you’re in luck! Kroll’s Diner in Mandan will be open again in the evening.

It’s been a year since Kroll’s Diner has been open late, but there’s good news for night owls.

Chris Freman whips up eggcellent food at Kroll’s. He used to work at Dakota Farms, which just closed.

“We were short one full-time cook hours to open nights. So when he came over, that meant that we had enough to fill all the hours so it meant a lot. Without him, we couldn’t have done it. Unfortunately, they had to close down but it helped us out a lot,” said Lee Glatt, owner.

This extra pair of helping hands has helped Kroll’s extend its hours, but it’s bittersweet for Freman.

“I have very mixed feelings about it. I’m still really disappointed that Dakota Farm stayed closed. I mean, I worked there for 10 years. So that place was a huge part of my life. And it was really sad to see it go,” said Freman.

He says the job at Kroll’s is similar to what he was doing, and now he’s just finding his bearings.

“I mean, it’s nice that they’re open nights again. I’m still learning, so I don’t really quite feel like I’m part of the team yet. Over there was a whole different dynamic and I don’t know, not quite there yet. We’re getting there,” said Freman.

He also is working more hours now, which he says is good.

Glatt has expanded the workforce and Kroll’s is doing well with staff now but that can always change.

“So a lot of times you’re just one cook away from or one server away from being fully staffed or not fully staffed. So once he got here we are ready to go,” said Glatt.

Some of the people Glatt hired expected to work night, and so they’re happy as well.

The new hours of operation are 6:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.