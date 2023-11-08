The Legacy High School magazine ‘Uncut’ wins a national award

Legacy High School magazine 'Uncut' staff and advisor Nick Hornbacher
Legacy High School magazine 'Uncut' staff and advisor Nick Hornbacher(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Legacy High School’s newspaper class just won a national award in the news magazine category for its magazine, Uncut, at the National High School Journalism Convention JEA/NSPA in Boston.

The editor-in-chief of the magazine says they won because of their ability to work as a team and function like one big family.

There are thirteen students on staff.

They release nine issues per school year.

“This was never something that I really thought was going to happen. I’ve always been really proud of our work, but to receive an award knowing that somebody noticed us in this different way,” said Anna Bitz editor-in-chief of The Legacy High School Uncut.

She says they received feedback that their magazine had unique design elements and stood out to the competition.

