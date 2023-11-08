Jamestown Authorities seek whereabouts of convicted sex offender

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) – Jamestown Parole and Probation and the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are looking for a man they say is a high-risk sex offender.

They say 39-year-old Anthony Rolland was last seen in Jamestown but can no longer be accounted for due to his monitoring bracelet not being charged.

Rolland is 6 feet tall and 270 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red winter jacket.

Rolland was convicted in two cases of gross sexual imposition, both involving a child. He is a lifetime sex offender registrant.

Anyone with information about Rolland’s location is asked to contact their local law enforcement, or the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 252-9000, the Jamestown Police Department at (701) 252-2414 or the Jamestown Parole and Probation office at (701) 253-3227.

