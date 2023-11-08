Inadvertent warning message sent to public

By Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some Bismarck residents woke up to a SWAT message Wednesday (Nov. 8) morning.

CenCom says the general public received the message accidentally and it is working with their vendor to correct the problem.

It says the public is not in any danger and if you received the message disregard it.

The message said: “Attention swat team, this a test, it’s only a test, no response required time 0853″

