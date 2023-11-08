Former Williston school assistant superintendent files discrimination complaint against district

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A former Williston Basin School District Assistant Superintendent has filed a discrimination complaint against her employer, claiming she was treated different based on her sex.

Victoria Arneson signed a separation agreement last month after working for the district for more than 10 years.

In the complaint, obtained through the North Dakota Department of Labor and Human Rights, Arneson says there were several times over the past few months where she says she was treated worse than her male co-workers.

Arneson says Superintendent Richard Faidley made several comments. She says he told her to get thicker skin, she was too emotional and to resign.

One cited example occurred after Arneson referred to a departed employee as a “disgruntled employee” and was told she couldn’t do that. She says a man did the same thing but wasn’t scolded.

On July 26, Arneson says she complained to Superintendent Richard Faidley about her treatment. Arneson claims she was disciplined and demoted in retaliation.

“I was compelled to resign from employment, based on my sex and/or in retaliation for my participation in a protected activity,” Arneson said in the complaint.

On August 3, a day after being reprimanded over unprofessional conduct, Arneson says she was immediately stripped of job duties but claims a male employee was allowed to sit with the school board to work out his issues.

Documents received from the school district say Arneson was the subject of several reprimands and complaints since 2022.

The Department of Labor and Human Rights is investigating.

