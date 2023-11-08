A Flight to Remember: Vietnam veteran shares memories, inspires grandson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vietnam War veterans were not welcomed home as heroes. There were no victory parades or welcome-home parties.

Instead, many veterans were yelled at, spit on and worse.

Dan Dacar remembers how upset people were to see him get off the plane in his Army uniform.

Now, more than 50 years later, he and many of his fellow Vietnam veterans are finally getting the welcome home they deserve, thanks to the Western North Dakota Honor Flight.

Dacar was one of more than 100 veterans to go on the latest Honor Flight, and it provided him with the closure he didn’t even realize he’d been searching for.

Dacar remembers his time in Vietnam like it was yesterday. He’s got hundreds of photos to help him remember; he keeps even more memories in his head.

His road to Vietnam was full of twists and turns. He tried to enlist but was told his heart wasn’t healthy enough.

“They couldn’t use me. They sent me home,” he recalled. “They gave me a 4F on my card. That’s as bad of a score as you can get.”

But then, he was drafted.

“My number was six. They called me back,” Dacar explained.

This time, the Army wanted Dacar. So, in 1967, he left his home in Scranton, North Dakota, for a tour in Vietnam.

“We landed in Da Nang just in time for the rockets to start hitting. And we got off the plane and we ran for the bunkers,” he remembered. “We didn’t even have guns yet.”

Dacar had hoped to be a truck driver. Instead, he was assigned the colonel’s driver.

“I was at his beck and call day and night,” he said. “I was his driver and bodyguard. I did what I was told, and I did the best that I could.”

Dacar ended up serving three tours in Vietnam.

“I did my job. I got a few awards,” he said.

Now, those awards are on display in his home. Those medals and his stories had a big impact on his grandson, Braden Gerber.

“I’ve always looked up to him. He’s a big inspiration in my life,” said Gerber, who graduated high school last spring.

With such an inspiration, Gerber plans to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and enlist in the Army.

“Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always wanted to join. It’s in my blood, I guess,” he said.

Grandpa beams with pride when asked about his grandson.

When Dacar got the opportunity to go on the Western North Dakota Honor Flight, he knew he’d need help.

“My body has gone to pieces on me,” Dacar admitted.

So, he asked his grandson to accompany him on the trip.

“To do that with him was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Gerber.

They saw sights together, shared stories and grew even closer.

The welcome home was exactly what Dacar didn’t know he needed.

“It brought tears to my eye. It was wonderful,” Dacar said, fighting back tears.

It made an already memorable trip truly a flight to remember.

Dacar said he knew the moment Gerber was born he’d be a military hero one day.

He arrived three months early, on Veteran’s Day, weighing one pound, 11 ounces.

Stories like these are the reason volunteers with the Western North Dakota Honor Flight work so hard to get as many veterans to Washington, D.C. as possible.

They’re planning another flight in the spring.

To learn more, or to make a donation or nominate a veteran, visit their website.

