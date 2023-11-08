Father & son honored for heroism in October beet truck crash

CLAY COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - It was a pretty normal Sunday for father & son, Travis & Hunter Owens, driving to Hawley to work on some deer stands together.

“I was actually not paying attention on my phone when my dad was driving, and he kind of smacked me,” says Hunter. “I said, ‘Hunter, Hunter, check this out!’ Then, all of a sudden, they collided,” says Travis.

A beet truck driver fell asleep while driving, sideswiped a semi traveling the other way, and hit the ditch.

“At that point, I stop looking at the truck and I’m focusing on getting my truck stopped because we’re gonna have to do something,” says Travis.

“I was dialing 911 before we could even get the truck in park,” says Hunter.

Hunter was explaining the situation to dispatch, while his dad ran towards the danger.

“I was kind of hesitant a little bit because there was diesel spraying all over and there’s fire everywhere,” says Travis.

There was another problem: a tree was wedged near the door of the truck, and the driver couldn’t get out.

“He comes backwards out of there, and he’s looking at me. I’m like, ‘You’re just gonna have to fall & I’ll catch you.’. He falls backwards and he’s stuck. His belt or something was stuck on it,” says Travis.

The driver told Travis his feet were starting to get hot. So, he yelled for Hunter to come help. Travis says he was yelling for a knife to cut the truck driver loose to get out, but he didn’t waste any time. He pulled on the driver as hard as he could. On the third pull, he was able to get unstuck.

“By the time I got there, my dad already got him out of the truck, and we were walking back towards the road,” says Hunter.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says after seeing the damage to the truck and talking to witnesses, they consider this to be nothing short of a miracle. For that, they were honored the Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service, given to those who risk their life or help save a life.

“We all got some plaques on the walls for different achievements, but I don’t think we’ll be able to beat this one,” says Travis.

Travis tells us, he had training through work to learn how to be able to respond in times like this. Hunter is enrolled in one like it right now!

