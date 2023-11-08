Court to review bond for suspect charged in poisoning

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The courts have scheduled a bond hearing for later this month for a Minot woman accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze.

Ina Kenoyer remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors said the 47-year-old Kenoyer killed 51-year-old Steven Riley, Jr. on the false belief she would receive part of a multi-million-dollar inheritance she and Riley thought he was due from a distant relative.

Police investigators have since said they have no reason to believe that either the inheritance or the relative of Riley’s exist.

Kenoyer still does not have an assigned attorney. In a court filing to request a public defender, Kenoyer appeared to request a bond reduction.

In a separate filing, Judge Richard Hagar indicated the application for an attorney was not completely filled out.

The bond hearing is Nov. 17 in Minot.

Kenoyer is set to be arraigned Dec. 7 on the AA felony murder charge.

