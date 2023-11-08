City of Williston looking for input on upcoming Infrastructure Safety Action Plan

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The city of Williston wants public input on an Infrastructure Safety Action Plan.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug says the goal is to focus on transportation infrastructure projects to improve safety for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Klug says people’s opinions are necessary for a comprehensive and detailed plan.

“We want to make sure our roads are safe and whatever input you can give to us about your daily travels will help us immensely in this survey,” said Klug.

The survey can be taken here.

The city will develop the plan this winter and is expected to be completed next spring.

