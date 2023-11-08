$115 million allocated to proposed nickel processing facility in Mercer County

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Energy has allocated nearly $115 million to fund a nickel processing plant near Beulah. A nickel mine in Tamarack, Minnesota, is moving its processing facility to North Dakota due to environmental concerns at its current location near tribal land.

“The United States feels it is very important for creation of batteries, and just about a whole lot of other things that we use, cell phones – everything,” said Granville Brinkman, Beulah economic development director.

Talon Metals will deliver the ore from a Tamarack, Minnesota, mine by BNSF rail. Then it will be processed in Mercer County.

Talon has a deal to supply Tesla with the nickel concentrate.

Nickel is used for making batteries for cell phones, electric vehicles and many other electronics.

Currently, the U.S. relies heavily on other countries for this resource.

Proponents say it’s not just the nation that will benefit, but also Beulah. Main Street might be a little quiet now, but will soon be busy due to the 155 jobs the facility is expected to bring in.

“Which then helps our businesses, our housing market, all aspects of economic development,” said Brinkman.

The processing plant also has ties to the coal industry. Fly ash, a byproduct of coal processing, will be used to extract more nickel out of the ore. Fly ash was another reason Mercer County was chosen.

“We will need to continue to mine coal and to have coal fired power plants to create this fly ash to help extract the nickel,” said Brinkman.

Brinkman says there will be no by-product from the facility.

“The ore is crushed and so there is a noise component. Which is easy to take care of - coal is crushed. But no, that’s the really great thing about this project,” said Brinkman.

Permitting for the facility has already begun, but the exact location has yet to be announced.

Construction is expected to start at the end of next year and the first shipment of the processed nickel should head to Tesla in 2027.

