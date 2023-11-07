West Fargo Police officers getting rifle-rated body armor

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers with the West Fargo Police Department will soon be more protected while patrolling the streets and responding to calls.

The City Commission unanimously approved a request from Chief Pete Nielsen to purchase rifle-rated armor plates. The police department is approved to use $51,374 in asset forfeiture funds to purchase the armor plates.

According to Chief Nielsen, asset forfeiture funds are funds that have been forfeited to the police department based on criminal and civil proceedings, typically associated with narcotics-related investigations. The current balance of the fund is approximately $148,000.

West Fargo Police officers are already issued soft body armor when they are hired and new soft body armor is provided every five years. The department says soft body armor is designed to stop small and mid-sized handgun rounds. Since the active shooter in Fargo on July 14, Chief Nielsen says they have had an overwhelming request to order rifle-rated plates for all officers.

“It’s an unfortunate reality that we ask for this and ask to spend this money, but with the current climate and what’s happening, I expect that my staff members and all officers within the department are safe,” Nielsen told the City Commission on November 6.

The rifle-rated plates will slide into the current soft body armor and are meant to stop rifle-rated rounds. There would be one plate in the front and one in the back of each officer’s armor.

West Fargo Police say Fargo’s Officer Andrew Dotas was wearing his rifle-rated plate when he was shot last July.

“As you can see from the pictures, this rifle-rated plate saved his life,” the Chief said.

Pictures of Officer Dotas’ body armor were shown to city commissioners when the request was made.

Body armor Fargo Police Officer Andrew Dotas when he was shot on July 14, 2023. (West Fargo Police Department)

