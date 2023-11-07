Tom Joyce hired as Assistant City Manager for Minot

Tom Joyce has been hired as Assistant City Manager.
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot has hired Tom Joyce as Assistant City Manager.

The city council formally approved Joyce’s hiring at Monday’s meeting.

According to a spokesperson for the city, Joyce had served as Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs since 2021.

Joyce will work closely with City Manager Harold Stewart. Public Works, Utilities and Engineering will report directly to Joyce.

He will begin his duties in Minot Jan. 15, 2024.

