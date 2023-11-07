North Dakota, Montana Senate incumbents hold lead in early state polling

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - We’re a year away from the general election involving several big races in North Dakota and Montana. Emerson College recently released polls to see how candidates stack up so far.

In a poll of more than 400 North Dakota voters, about 45 percent say they would vote for Sen. Kevin Cramer for reelection. About 19 percent would vote for Democrat Katrina Christiansen. Nearly 28 percent are undecided.

Christiansen is the only candidate to announce a Senate run so far in 2024. Cramer says he has not decided on running for reelection at this time.

North Dakota voters will also vote for governor next year. In the same poll, about 38 percent of voters approve of Governor Doug Burgum while 22 percent disapprove. About 40 percent are either neutral or have no opinion.

The presidential poll shows about 54 percent of people voting for former president Donald Trump and 17 percent for President Joe Biden. About 21 percent say they will vote for someone else.

In a poll with about 450 Montana voters, nearly 39 percent say they are backing Sen. Jon Tester. About 35 percent say they will vote for Republican challenger Tim Sheehy. About 21 percent of voters are still undecided.

Montana’s Senate race is expected to be contentious as Republicans look to flip Tester’s seat. Tester is seeking his fourth term.

When asked how they felt about Gov. Greg Gianforte, 37 percent of voters approved of his job performance while 26 percent were in disapproval. About 37 percent of voters were either neutral or had no opinion.

Both polls were conducted October 1 through 4 and released later that month.

