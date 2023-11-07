Mandan City Commission considering turning high school into housing

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The current Mandan High School location could be turned into housing in the future. On Tuesday evening, Mandan City Commissioners will vote on whether to accept the new plan.

Soon Mandan High School will look a lot like the neighborhood that surrounds it.

“Kind of jumping off point to show what the community preferred to see done on this site,” said Mandan city planner Andrew Stromme.

After eight months of working with community members, the city planner is recommending the high school be turned into single-family homes, townhouses, apartments and mixed-use residential and commercial buildings.

The All-Seasons Arena, the Brave Center and the skate park will stay, and there will be an addition to the trail system.

“It was a unique opportunity to come up with feasible development alternatives to the site. Knowing that the school district is building a new facility and moving on from this one in the coming year,” said Stromme.

Once school starts at the new building next year, the old one will be demolished. The new development, which could include a community plaza, is expected to start taking shape around 2026.

“That encourages people to kind of linger and know that they are somewhere special on this property,” said Stromme.

Bids are still open for demolition and construction. Stromme says this means the cost of the project is still undetermined.

