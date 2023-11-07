Man pleads not guilty in McDonald’s terrorizing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to terrorizing after police say he threatened someone with a firearm at a McDonald’s last month.

Authorities say after a man refused to buy food for 27-year-old George Demarrias, Demarrias followed him into the restaurant and threatened him with a gun.

Police say they found the gun concealed in a child’s stroller Demarrias had.

