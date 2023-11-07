MAGIC Funds guidelines update pending

Minot City Hall
Minot City Hall(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Minot City Council is expected to update the guidelines for MAGIC Funds by their next meeting this month.

MAGIC stands for Minot Area Growth by Investment and Cooperation.

City Finance Director David Lakefield said the funds come from 15 percent of a penny in sales tax.

He estimates that will generate about $1.8 million next year and it’s typically invested in local businesses across town.

“We’re working through it, and have been for a number of months, to bring that up to date and modernize it a little bit for the current climate that we have,” said Lakefield.

In the past, it’s been invested in manufacturing, hotels, railroad and welding businesses.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain

Latest News

Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 11/06/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
KMOT First News at Six Weather 11/06/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 11/06/23
Burgum misses cut for third presidential debate, says he'll push forward with campa
Burgum misses cut for third presidential debate, says he’ll push forward with campaign