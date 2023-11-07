MAGIC Funds guidelines update pending

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - The Minot City Council is expected to update the guidelines for MAGIC Funds by their next meeting this month.

MAGIC stands for Minot Area Growth by Investment and Cooperation.

City Finance Director David Lakefield said the funds come from 15 percent of a penny in sales tax.

He estimates that will generate about $1.8 million next year and it’s typically invested in local businesses across town.

“We’re working through it, and have been for a number of months, to bring that up to date and modernize it a little bit for the current climate that we have,” said Lakefield.

In the past, it’s been invested in manufacturing, hotels, railroad and welding businesses.

