Judge considering temporary restraining order in trans healthcare lawsuit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge is considering granting a temporary restraining order for a law that bans gender-affirming care to transgender minors in the state. The order would allow medical professionals to resume care to transgender and non-binary youth until an injunction hearing, where lawyers will argue whether to stop the law, while the case plays out in trial.

Plaintiffs are challenging a law that resulted from House Bill 1254, which bans sex reassignment surgeries and hormone treatments for children.

Petitioners say the law infringes on their constitutional rights to bodily autonomy and the right to parent. They say transgender children must travel many hours to get treatment, and their families have considered leaving the state.

“Evidence-based best practice health care that had been previously, had been available for transgender youth in North Dakota for years, was suddenly unavailable with little or no time to prepare,” said the plaintiff’s attorney Brittany Stewart.

Supporters of the law say gender-affirming care can cause irreversible damage to children’s bodies, adding they have an obligation to protect children, which they say the law does. They also say the plaintiffs waited too long to file the temporary restraining order.

“A delay before seeking a temporary restraining order implies a lack of urgency and a lack of irrefutable harm and by sleeping on their rights, plaintiffs demonstrated a lack of need for speedy action,” said the defendant’s attorney Joe Quinn.

South Central District Judge Jackson Lofgren says he will take the case under advisement and get an opinion out soon.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.