Cramer comments on blocked military promotion latest

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville: Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military...
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville: Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military promotions; however, Tuberville blocked all 61 of the promotions. Now, tensions are rising on both sides of the aisle.
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military promotions; however, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville blocked all 61 of the promotions. Now, tensions are rising on both sides of the aisle.

Senator Kevin Cramer says this all goes back to President Biden forcing the military to pay for its members to travel to get an abortion. It is against the law for the federal government to accommodate abortions.

Cramer says in response to this decision, Senator Tuberville put a hold on all defense nominations. Cramer says in order to break the backlog of nominees, a number of Republican Senators went to the floor and called the nominees up one at a time asking for unanimous consent to confirm them. 

This was something Senator Tuberville said he was willing to support ten months ago, but he objected to every one of them.

“Where we are is we are at a stalemate with Senator Tuberville who’s taking a very strong pro-life stance, who’s taking a strong stance against the illegal actions of the Biden Administration, and he has every right to do it and he has moral standing to do it. However, it’s also at the same time hurting our military,” said Sen. Cramer.

Cramer says there are a couple of things in the works to get the promotions completed.

He says it’s important to remember that none of the generals, admirals, colonels or anyone in the military make policy decisions. These are imposed on them by outside forces, like Congress or the commander-in-chief.

