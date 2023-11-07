City of Tioga to hold special election over $10 million loan for Community Center expansion

TIOGA, N.D. (KUMV) - The Tioga City Commission voted to hold a special election this winter following a contentious meeting on plans to expand their community center.

Activities Director Haley Felber says the city has been working on an expansion for years, claiming it’s needed to keep it open for the public during big events.

“It’s been a struggle to be able to stay open more often than not now because we are getting so much busier. Our whole goal is to have more space, be able to add some new things, while also working to improve our day-to-day functions,” said Felber.

The community center consists of the public library, a children’s playroom, a gym, game room and golf simulator. The planned expansion would nearly triple the size of the building.

Last year, the commission approved $16 million towards the project, with $10 million as a loan that would be paid through Gross Production Tax rather than Property or Sales Tax.

In the packed commission room Monday, several residents spoke about a signed petition with more than 250 signatures asking the commission to put the loan to a public vote rather than just the commissioners. The petitioners say they feel the public hasn’t had many opportunities to give their input.

“Why are you so scared of the citizen’s vote? I’ll tell you why: because you know you would never win. That expansion would be voted down,” said Bob Anderson, Tioga.

“All these people want, these 264 names, all they want is their voice to be heard as well,” said Nathan Germundson, Tioga.

After more than an hour of discussion, commissioners agreed to hold a special election.

Mayor Kevin Litten, who only votes to break ties, didn’t comment on the matter.

The exact wording and impact of the special election will be decided in the coming months. The city has already received the $10 million loan at a low four-percent interest rate and is unable to return it without paying a substantial penalty.

The signed petition states a special election must be held by February 2024 at the latest.

