Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams. The Bismarck, N.D., native had worked out for several teams leading up to the 2023 season, but hadn’t signed anywhere until now.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a UCL sprain on his throwing hand a couple of weeks ago and did not play this past Sunday.

Brett Rypien started in his place, and the Rams offense only scored 3 points.

The plan moving forward, per sources, is for Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford.

Wentz bounced around the past two seasons. He spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts, and the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders.

This will be Wentz’s third team in three years.

