Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams

Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams
Carson Wentz signing with Los Angeles Rams(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz is signing with the Los Angeles Rams. The Bismarck, N.D., native had worked out for several teams leading up to the 2023 season, but hadn’t signed anywhere until now.

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered a UCL sprain on his throwing hand a couple of weeks ago and did not play this past Sunday.

Brett Rypien started in his place, and the Rams offense only scored 3 points.

The plan moving forward, per sources, is for Wentz to back up Matthew Stafford.

Wentz bounced around the past two seasons. He spent the 2021 season with the Indianapolis Colts, and the 2022 season with the Washington Commanders.

This will be Wentz’s third team in three years.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shania Twain asked fan to join her on stage at FARGODOME
‘It was cool. It was just really surprising:’ 9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder
Teegan Weber
Three generations in Linton celebrate the same birthday
Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle to close within the month
Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck

Latest News

First News at Noon
Screen time for children: How much is too much?
Ben Ness wears the same shirt for his 2nd-5th grade school pictures
School picture day tradition: Bismarck fifth grader wears same shirt every year for school pictures
First News at Noon
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 11/07/2023
Emerson College recently released polls to see how candidates stack up so far.
North Dakota, Montana Senate incumbents hold lead in early state polling