Burgum talks the future of his campaign amidst not being at third debate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gives an interview during a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.(Tyler Smith)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The third Republican debate is tomorrow in Miami and only five candidates will be on the stage. Governor Doug Burgum was not able to secure enough polling numbers. However, he is planning to continue the race.

Burgum says his campaign is charging forward because, he says, the story he and his campaign are telling about North Dakota’s success is powerful.

He says energy, economy and national security are the topics he’s sharing around the country, and it’s shifted the whole debate.

Burgum says when his campaign started back in June, people were not talking about these topics, and now they’re in the news. He says as they get closer to the caucuses in Iowa and the New Hampshire primary, they will be focusing a lot of attention on those states.

“We have spent time around the country introducing ourselves, we have spent time doing fundraising around the country, but increasingly our focus in November/December is going to be in Iowa, in New Hampshire on the ground with people that are getting closer to making a decision about who they want to support in this race,” said Burgum.

Burgum says he does not see his national poll status as a struggle, but as a miracle. He says he started with zero national name recognition. He says he’s gained that recognition with very little investment relative to other candidates who have been on national television shows, and have previously run for national office.

