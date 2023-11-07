Burgum misses cut for third presidential debate, says he’ll push forward with campaign

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST
MIAMI, Fla. (KMOT) – Gov. Doug Burgum did not make the list of candidates who qualified for a spot on stage in the third Republican Presidential Primary debate in Miami Wednesday, but remained resolute in his campaign in a post Monday evening on social media.

According to a release Monday evening from Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the candidates who will be on the stage include Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Tim Scott. Former President Donald Trump also met all qualifications but will not take part.

According to Politico’s debate candidate tracker, as of Monday afternoon, Burgum had reached the donor threshold and two early-voting state polls (Iowa and New Hampshire) but had not reached the 4 percent polling threshold in one national poll.

Burgum had previously told Your News Leader he would continue his presidential campaign, regardless of his debate status.

Burgum posted the following statement with a video, to X, formerly known as Twitter:

Skipping the next debate isn’t going to stop us. I’ve been told “it’s impossible” my entire life and always beat the odds. They told me I couldn’t build a tech company in North Dakota. We built a billion-dollar one. They told me I wouldn’t be governor. We won by 40 points. Now, DC insiders are trying to stop me from fighting for you! It’s not gonna work. Party bosses don’t pick presidents – voters do!

Last week Burgum posted on X that he had made the ballot in Florida.

The debate is Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. CT. Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, and Hugh Hewitt will moderate.

