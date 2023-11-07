BSC starts ‘Pizza with the Popo’ to help establish community on campus

Pizza with the Popo at BSC
Pizza with the Popo at BSC(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BSC students got free pizza tonight by spending time with campus police officers.

The Pizza with the Popo program was started to make sure students are comfortable with the officers and build community.

“The most important part of the Adopt a Cop program really has to do with building rapport with our students. So that way, when we have an interaction with them during a time that isn’t so pleasant or nice, they can feel trusting in us and they feel comfortable being around us,” said Matthew Giddings, campus police chief.

He says they are going to bring pizza to all the dorms throughout the year, and are going to establish other programs on campus to interact with the students.

