Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

(WCAX)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police and a SWAT team arrested a man for attempted murder and terrorizing after they say he shot a gun at another man on Monday.

Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Frontier Drive around 12:30 p.m. after a 40-year-old man crashed his car into a parked vehicle.

The man told officers he was attempting to jump-start his car on the 1600 block of Park Avenue when 34-year-old Adrian Bustillos approached him, and they got into an argument.

The man told officers that Bustillos shot at him with a pistol.

The victim said he drove from the scene, crashed his car and was chased by Bustillos.

Officers located Bustillos on the 700 block of South 12th Street and took him into custody.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning

Latest News

Shania Twain
9-year-old from Dickinson sings on stage with Shania Twain
Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville: Last week, the U.S. Senate met to vote on military...
Cramer comments on blocked military promotion latest
Bismarck Event Center
Fargo Dome expansion may impact the Bismarck Event Center
The North Dakota GOP announced today three candidates met the requirements for the 2024 North...
Burgum and other Republican presidential candidates meet requirements for North Dakota caucus in March