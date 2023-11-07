Bismarck man arrested for attempted murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police and a SWAT team arrested a man for attempted murder and terrorizing after they say he shot a gun at another man on Monday.

Authorities responded to the 1200 block of Frontier Drive around 12:30 p.m. after a 40-year-old man crashed his car into a parked vehicle.

The man told officers he was attempting to jump-start his car on the 1600 block of Park Avenue when 34-year-old Adrian Bustillos approached him, and they got into an argument.

The man told officers that Bustillos shot at him with a pistol.

The victim said he drove from the scene, crashed his car and was chased by Bustillos.

Officers located Bustillos on the 700 block of South 12th Street and took him into custody.

