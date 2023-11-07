Are Trump’s legal issues helping or hurting his campaign?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many of the presidential candidates are out on the campaign trail this week, while former President Donald Trump has spent the past few days in a New York City courthouse, testifying in the $250 million civil fraud case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against him and his business.

So, are his recent legal troubles helping or hurting his campaign?

Former President Trump is facing a variety of legal troubles, and with the 2024 presidential race just a year away, it looks like he will be spending a lot of time off the trail and in various courtrooms.

Polls released by the New York Times and Siena College on Monday showed that former President Trump had a lead over President Biden in key battleground states across the nation.

Polling from Five Thirty-Eight continues to show Mr. Trump in the lead for the Republicans.

North Dakota GOP Chairwoman Sandi Sanford says all of this negative attention on Trump is actually helping him.

“What I am saying regarding Trump is, what I believe is these legal troubles are helping him. That’s really what I am seeing is the legal complications that we are seeing with Trump are probably actually boosting his polling and his support,” said Sanford.

Mr. Trump has also been skipping the Republican debates and focusing more on getting his message across through rallies that compete with the debate.

