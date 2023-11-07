Alleged drug trafficking arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a Kansas man they say was trafficking drugs.

Troopers say during a traffic stop they located nearly 400 grams of meth, 72 grams of fentanyl and a firearm in a car 42-year-old Demeetrous Martin was in.

Officers say Martin admitted he was coming to Bismarck to deal drugs.

He is charged with dealing fentanyl, meth and unlawful possession of a firearm.

