Alleged drug trafficking arrest
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers have arrested a Kansas man they say was trafficking drugs.

Troopers say during a traffic stop they located nearly 400 grams of meth, 72 grams of fentanyl and a firearm in a car 42-year-old Demeetrous Martin was in.

Officers say Martin admitted he was coming to Bismarck to deal drugs.

He is charged with dealing fentanyl, meth and unlawful possession of a firearm.

