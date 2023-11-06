Vaping down among high school students, but still a concern in Bismarck Public Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Vaping has been a problem among teens for a while now. However, the CDC says that number is on the decline.

According to the CDC, only 10 percent of the teens surveyed reported current tobacco use, which is down from 14 percent in previous years. They did find that vaping could be a growing problem among middle schoolers, though.

School nurse Kelli Kuether at Wachter Middle School said the number of students they’ve caught vaping has increased from last year. She said last year, Bismarck Public Schools had to see about 111 students because of vaping.

“I see a lot of kids that will take multiple hits a day– 60, 70 hits a day– off of a vape, and they don’t realize that it’s this addictive,” Kuether said.

And long gone are the days of clunky, easy-to-spot vapes. Today’s vapes are sleek and compact, making them easy to hide in pockets and school bags.

Kuether said when school staff catch a student vaping, they first confiscate the vape. After that, the student is offered five educational sessions with Kuether about the negative health effects of vaping and steps to stop.

“I think it’s easily accessible for kids. They get them from their friends, older siblings, friends, parents have them… I think it’s just easy for them to get their hands on,” said Scarlett Vetter, Wachter’s school resource officer.

Kuether said a lot of students don’t realize how addicting vaping can be or the effects nicotine can have on them.

She said a lot of students will try vaping either because of peer pressure or because they believe it’ll make them feel good. She said in reality, it can worsen feelings of anxiety and depression.

The FDA issued an alert to parents and teachers earlier this year about disposable vape pens made to look like light highlighters.

