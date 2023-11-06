Three generations celebrate the same birthday

LINTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Only about five percent of women give birth on the exact day they are due.

Most babies arrive within a week or so of their expected due date, either a little early or a little late.

One Linton family is pretty happy their little bundle of joy decided to come a week early because there’s something about the day little Teegan Weber was born, and that makes her birthday a little extra special.

Teegan Jean Weber is full of surprises.

Surprise number one: her mom was pretty confident Teegan was a boy.

“I was so sure she was a boy! I was positive,” said Teegan’s mom, Valerie Weber.

Surprise number two: Miss Teegan decided to make her grand entrance on a pretty special day.

“She shares a birthday with me and my mom,” said Weber.

Teegan was born on October 23, just like her mom and her mom’s mom.

“I was very surprised, yes,” said Weber’s mom, Wanda Scherr. “I am blessed. Very blessed.”

“I thought it was a possibility, but never in a million years,” added Weber.

“I thought that would be really cool if she would be born on my birthday and my daughter Valerie’s birthday, and God blessed us,” said Scherr.

This mother and daughter have always celebrated their birthday together, with cake and family. Photos of their special day date back 34 years.

Now the party has grown, as three generations of birthday girls now share this special day.

“It’s pretty special,” noted Weber.

But no matter how many birthdays they celebrate, Weber says this birthday might be her best ever.

“It’s going to be hard to top this one,” she said.

Scherr isn’t sure what her due date was, but she says she was born in the evening, just like Valerie and Teegan.

Both Valerie and Teegan are also the fourth born in their families. Teegan joins two older sisters and a brother. Valerie has three older sisters.

One of those sisters, by the way, was actually due on October 23. Scherr said that her daughter was born a week late, on October 30.

