State pushes back on defense request to toss murder charge in Anita Knutson case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors say the murder case in the 2007 killing of Minot college student Anita Knutson should move forward with next summer’s trial, despite an attempt from the defense to have the charge thrown out.

Prosecutors charged 36-year-old Nichole Rice with murder in Knutson’s death. Rice and Knutson were roommates at the time the 18-year-old Knutson was found fatally stabbed in her off-campus apartment.

In September, Rice’s attorney Philip Becher moved to have the murder charge dismissed. Becher contended that a former Minot Police investigator who testified at Rice’s Sept. 2022 preliminary hearing contradicted DNA findings from a 2016 state report on the murder weapon that ruled out Rice.

In a response filed this month, Dep. State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen countered that a 2023 DNA report from the state, as well as another report from a third party, did not rule Rice out.

In the response, Sorgen also argued that, even without DNA, the state had plenty of other evidence to show probable cause, including statements Rice made, as well as other evidence at the apartment.

Judge Richard Hagar will hear both sides on the matter Nov. 17 in Minot.

The courts scheduled a three-week trial beginning July 15, 2024.

