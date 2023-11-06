Sanford Health gets a new security system

Evolv security system identifying suspicious items in a visitor's bag.
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sanford Health in Bismarck is implementing a new security system, Evolv, in its E.R.

Brad Erickson, Sanford’s director of safety and security, said the system uses AI to identify shapes like guns or cylinders. He said with more use, it learns how to better identify potential threats.

The system can also show where the suspicious object is on a person, and it can distinguish between multiple people who walk through the scanner.

“We think about the security of our facility as kind of a layered approach, and the Evolv system is just one more layer that we’ve added to provide a safe environment for everybody who visits us,” Erickson said.

Erickson said Sanford could add more Evolv security systems to other hospital buildings as well if the system in the E.R. works well.

