More state troopers added to Criminal Interdiction Unit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drug traffickers extensively use interstates across the nation to transport their illegal products. Two years ago, the North Dakota Highway Patrol started a Criminal Interdiction Unit, hoping to stop the flow of drugs in the state.

As Sergeant Matthew Denault scans each passing vehicle, he says his job almost feels like a cat-and-mouse game.

“There can be long dry spells, it’s hit or miss. Feast or famine I guess,” said Sgt. Denault.

Sgt. Denault leads the North Dakota Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit. He and four other troopers are responsible for trying to find drug traffickers and other criminals on the state’s interstates.

“And they’re watching traffic and looking for different behaviors that these people exhibit that we don’t see from the general motoring public,” said Sgt. Denault.

Tactics they use to find drug traffickers include watching for drivers who try to conceal themselves or slow down when they are already driving the speed limit.

“Legally passing another vehicle and they’ll abort the pass, just so they’re not in that left lane where we’re at. To kind of distance themselves from us,” said Sgt. Denault.

This past session, legislators approved money for the unit to expand to the northern part of the state. The department will now have eight troopers, who will help stop the spread of emerging drugs like fentanyl.

“There is such a strong potential for overdose and death as the result of the use of fentanyl. And not only by the people that choose to use the product, but by people who are innocent you might come across this product that’s in our community,” said Sgt. Denault.

Since the unit’s start in 2021, troopers have conducted more than 4,000 traffic stops and searched more than 500 vehicles.

The Criminal Interdiction Unit also works with local drug task forces to make target traffic stops on known criminals.

