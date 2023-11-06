More state troopers added to Criminal Interdiction Unit

Sgt. Denault watches traffic
Sgt. Denault watches traffic(Isabella Kraft | KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Drug traffickers extensively use interstates across the nation to transport their illegal products. Two years ago, the North Dakota Highway Patrol started a Criminal Interdiction Unit, hoping to stop the flow of drugs in the state.

As Sergeant Matthew Denault scans each passing vehicle, he says his job almost feels like a cat-and-mouse game.

“There can be long dry spells, it’s hit or miss. Feast or famine I guess,” said Sgt. Denault.

Sgt. Denault leads the North Dakota Highway Patrol Criminal Interdiction Unit. He and four other troopers are responsible for trying to find drug traffickers and other criminals on the state’s interstates.

“And they’re watching traffic and looking for different behaviors that these people exhibit that we don’t see from the general motoring public,” said Sgt. Denault.

Tactics they use to find drug traffickers include watching for drivers who try to conceal themselves or slow down when they are already driving the speed limit.

“Legally passing another vehicle and they’ll abort the pass, just so they’re not in that left lane where we’re at. To kind of distance themselves from us,” said Sgt. Denault.

This past session, legislators approved money for the unit to expand to the northern part of the state. The department will now have eight troopers, who will help stop the spread of emerging drugs like fentanyl.

“There is such a strong potential for overdose and death as the result of the use of fentanyl. And not only by the people that choose to use the product, but by people who are innocent you might come across this product that’s in our community,” said Sgt. Denault.

Since the unit’s start in 2021, troopers have conducted more than 4,000 traffic stops and searched more than 500 vehicles.

The Criminal Interdiction Unit also works with local drug task forces to make target traffic stops on known criminals.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning

Latest News

Evolv security system identifying suspicious items in a visitor's bag.
Sanford Health gets a new security system
Marcus Johnson (Left) and Elijah Infante (Right)
Additional charges for drive-by shootings
Mike McNeff, superintendent of Rugby Public School District
Rugby superintendent named Superintendent of the Year
Huff Hills, Mandan
Fall maintenance at Huff Hills to prepare for ski and snowboard season
Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle to close within the month