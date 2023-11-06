Fargo Dome expansion may impact the Bismarck Event Center

Bismarck Event Center
Bismarck Event Center(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo voters will head to the polls on December 5 to vote on a local sales tax and lodging tax increase to fund a $140 million expansion of the Fargo Dome. The renovation could affect the Bismarck Event Center.

Amanda Yellow, sales and marketing manager for the Bismarck Event Center, says any expansion in North Dakota is exciting.

She thinks Fargo offers a little bit of a different atmosphere and resources than Bismarck. She says they attract different things and the Bismarck Event Center will still have the largest amount of exhibit hall space in the state.

Yellow says if this expansion passes, it will not hurt the event center, it will just help bring more traffic to our region.

“As far as the concerts and things that they do, sometimes we route well with Fargo, so there might be some Broadway shows and things where we can have them stop in Bismarck and then they make a stop in Fargo too. Some of the larger concerts we are able to go at different artists. They have larger seating, so they can go at some different names that we can’t always go after because of our smaller seating capacity than what they have,” said Yellow.

Yellow says the Event Center is very important to the local economy. She says the more conferences, conventions and concerts they bring in, the more people stay at local hotels, eat at local restaurants and shop at local shops.

