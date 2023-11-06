Fall maintenance at Huff Hills to prepare for ski and snowboard season

Huff Hills, Mandan
Huff Hills, Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After the first snow, Huff Hills employees have been getting ready for ski season. There’s lots of mud on the hills now, but there’s plenty of preparation that takes place before they start making snow.

Employees are doing pre-season testing to make sure everything is functioning and working on the lifts.

Huff Hills will also have more parking spots and a parking shuttle, a new fleet of rental skis and snowboards, and improved snow-making equipment this year.

“Last year we saw skier visit numbers between 15,000 and 20,000, which is really nice to have numbers like that. Obviously, it makes things easier as far as capital improvements and everything. You know, we usually average below that but we know a year like those don’t come around every year,” said Andy Beck, operations manager at Huff Hills.

Last year was a top-three historic year for Huff Hills. They post updates on their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning

Latest News

Confiscated vapes at Wachter Middle School
Vaping down among high school students, but still a concern in Bismarck Public Schools
Evolv security system identifying suspicious items in a visitor's bag.
Sanford Health gets a new security system
Marcus Johnson (Left) and Elijah Infante (Right)
Additional charges for drive-by shootings
Mike McNeff, superintendent of Rugby Public School District
Rugby superintendent named Superintendent of the Year