Fall maintenance at Huff Hills to prepare for ski and snowboard season

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - After the first snow, Huff Hills employees have been getting ready for ski season. There’s lots of mud on the hills now, but there’s plenty of preparation that takes place before they start making snow.

Employees are doing pre-season testing to make sure everything is functioning and working on the lifts.

Huff Hills will also have more parking spots and a parking shuttle, a new fleet of rental skis and snowboards, and improved snow-making equipment this year.

“Last year we saw skier visit numbers between 15,000 and 20,000, which is really nice to have numbers like that. Obviously, it makes things easier as far as capital improvements and everything. You know, we usually average below that but we know a year like those don’t come around every year,” said Andy Beck, operations manager at Huff Hills.

Last year was a top-three historic year for Huff Hills. They post updates on their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.