Deer gun season fast approaching, opening Nov. 10

The deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon Central time on Friday November 10
The deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon Central time on Friday November 10
By Mike Anderson
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH DAKOTA (KFYR) - The deer gun season in North Dakota opens at noon Central time on Friday, Nov. 10. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department issued 53,400 deer gun licenses for this year’s season, down nearly 11,000 from 2022, however, the deer hunting heritage remains strong.

“There are whole families, extended families that like to try to get out and deer hunt for that short period of time in the fall. And so, deer hunting gets to be something that a lot of folks look forward to in North Dakota,” said Casey Anderson, NDGF Wildlife Division Chief.

Last year’s winter was tough for deer and other animals in North Dakota’s landscape.

“Coming out of that we lost deer in the wintertime, more in certain areas than others. But we also probably affected the ability for deer to bring off fawns, at least twins. Our goal with the license allocation that we put out was to hopefully be a little more conservative and allow the deer to maybe have a decent year,” said Anderson.

Anderson says with the EHD outbreak in central North Dakota a couple of years ago along with last year’s tough winter, hunters will notice whitetail deer numbers are down.

“There will be pockets where there’s good populations. And so, it’s just going to vary across the state,” said Anderson.

Mule deer in western North Dakota also felt the influence of last year’s winter.

“We had areas with really good fawn production, areas with pretty minimal fawn production. It looked like the buck-to-doe ratio was in pretty good shape, pretty stable. However, a lot of the bucks were a little bit on the younger side compared to other years. But all in all, habitat conditions in the badlands are excellent after this year’s rains and growing season that we had,” said Anderson.

Hunters might have to work a little bit harder this year to find deer.

“Things are looking good as far as crops being off. And so, deer will be in a lot fewer places as far as hiding situations. I think if people want to put the work in, they’ll be able to find a deer to harvest,” said Anderson.

For deer populations to rebound, we need a mild winter and more habitat on the landscape.

For more information on the 2023 deer gun season in North Dakota, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.

