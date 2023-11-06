Dakota Tackle to close within the month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Tackle has been a one-stop shop for everything fishing.

After 44 years, the owner is closing.

Owner Wade Anderson says he’s looking forward to retirement and spending time with his family. He says he is hoping to close up shop by the end of November but says he still would like to sell Dakota Tackle to someone else.

“I’ve enjoyed it. We grew into adding things as we went in the fly department, for guys that tie their own flies and need fly equipment. I think we are the only ones in the state that carry that. I grew into the salmon department area because they introduced salmon in North Dakota, and we have been doing that for quite a while now in salmon,” said Anderson.

Right now, inventory throughout the shop is heavily discounted.

If they have extra inventory, they will sell it online.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.