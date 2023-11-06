Burgum and other Republican presidential candidates meet requirements for North Dakota caucus in March

The North Dakota GOP announced today three candidates met the requirements for the 2024 North Dakota Presidential Caucus on March 4, 2024.(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota GOP announced today three candidates met the requirements for the 2024 North Dakota Presidential Caucus on March 4, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Governor Doug Burgum have qualified for the caucus.

The North Dakota Republican party has hosted the caucus several times in past presidential election cycles.

Robert Harms, the chairman of the presidential caucus committee, says any member of the Republican party can participate in the presidential caucus. The winner of the caucus gets all of the votes from North Dakota’s 38 delegates at the national convention.

Harms says all of the candidates that have participated in the debates have reached out to the caucus to seek the forms and learn about the qualifications.

“They have to be registered with the FEC number one, number two they have to have ten signatures from members of the state Republican committee, and they pay a fee of $20,000 to the Republican party,” said Harms.

Harms says he thinks Burgum will have the advantage because North Dakota is his home state. He says the state committee chose March 4 because it is the evening before Super Tuesday, and it could influence other votes across the country.

Candidates must meet all three requirements by December 31 to participate in the caucus.

