Additional charges for drive-by shootings

Marcus Johnson (Left) and Elijah Infante (Right)
Marcus Johnson (Left) and Elijah Infante (Right)(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men already charged in a series of shootings in Burleigh County are now facing similar charges in Bismarck.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson damaged businesses on Skyline Boulevard and a home in north Bismarck.

They are charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer, 14, recently shot a buck on federally managed land in Bowie County, Texas.
‘I shot the big one’: Teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Jania Thomas and Clayton Cottman with their daughter Kaidence Miracle.
“My heart just melted”: Fargo family shocked by community support after baby born 10 weeks early
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals.
Dakota Bowl XXXI games finalized after Friday and Saturday semifinals
Cows on the loose in Bismarck
Four cows wander through Bismarck Friday morning

Latest News

Evolv security system identifying suspicious items in a visitor's bag.
Sanford Health gets a new security system
Mike McNeff, superintendent of Rugby Public School District
Rugby superintendent named Superintendent of the Year
Huff Hills, Mandan
Fall maintenance at Huff Hills to prepare for ski and snowboard season
Dakota Tackle
Dakota Tackle to close within the month