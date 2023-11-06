Additional charges for drive-by shootings
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men already charged in a series of shootings in Burleigh County are now facing similar charges in Bismarck.
Prosecutors say 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson damaged businesses on Skyline Boulevard and a home in north Bismarck.
They are charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.
Previous Coverage:
- Bismarck storefront damaged from weekend drive-by shootings
- Two men charged after Bismarck drive-by shootings
- Arrests made in Bismarck drive-by shootings
- Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.