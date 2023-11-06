Additional charges for drive-by shootings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two men already charged in a series of shootings in Burleigh County are now facing similar charges in Bismarck.

Prosecutors say 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson damaged businesses on Skyline Boulevard and a home in north Bismarck.

They are charged with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

